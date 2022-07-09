San Antonio police arrest suspect after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side that left a 61-year-old bicyclist dead on Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Saunders Avenue and South Rosillo Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and West Commerce.

According to police, Manuel Mendoza was on his bicycle on Saunders Avenue when a truck or sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign and hit him.

Police said the driver failed to stop and render aid and instead fled the scene. They have not been found. Mendoza was taken by EMS to Unversity Hospital, where he later died.

SAPD said they are now reviewing security video from a nearby home to try and find evidence.

When found, the driver may face a charge of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

KSAT will update this story with the latest information after the perp walk concludes.