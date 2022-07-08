Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Saunders Avenue and South Rosillo Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and West Commerce.

According to police, a man was riding his bicycle on Saunders Avenue when a truck or sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign and hit him.

Police said the driver failed to stop and render aid and instead fled the scene. They have not been found. The victim was taken by EMS to Unversity Hospital, where he later died. His name and age have not been released.

SAPD said they are now reviewing security video from a nearby home to try and find evidence.

When found, the driver may face a charge of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, police said. The investigation is ongoing.