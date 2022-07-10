San Antonio family, dog reunited after being apart for nearly a year, ACS says

A San Antonio family had even more reason to celebrate the Fourth of July after their dog, who had been missing for nearly a year, was found safe.

The dog, Rome, disappeared in September but on July 4th, the unexpected happened -- a San Antonio Animal Care Services officer found the dog and his family after scanning his microchip.

The family, who hasn’t been identified, learned that Rome had been found as they were heading to holiday celebrations, according to ACS.

“They were looking forward to reuniting with their lost precious boy they had been missing for almost ten months rather than viewing the fireworks display,” the animal shelter said on Facebook.

Rome’s owner was “overwhelmed with relief and excitement” when she was notified that he had been found.

However, due to the holiday, Rome’s family wasn’t able to get him until the next day. Still, in just a number of hours, Rome was reunited with his loved ones and his fur sibling.

ACS is reminding pet owners that having your dog or cat microchipped can help officers find them if they happen to go astray.

“Because Rome had a microchip registered with up-to-date contact information, he could be reunited with his family after 10 months of missing,” the shelter said. You can learn more about microchipping here.