Pedestrian hit in West Side parking lot dies from injuries

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was struck while walking in a parking lot on the West Side has died from his injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Aldo Cabrera died on Sunday night.

He was hit by a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when he was walking in a parking lot in the 7500 block of US Highway 90 W. at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver was at fault and was intoxicated.

The driver was initially booked for intoxication assault, but charges may be upgraded.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: