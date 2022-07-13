Firefighters battle heavy flames at auto repair shop and storage facility on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled heavy flames at an auto repair shop and storage facility late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at an auto repair shop in the 11500 block of Gaylord Drive, not far from Highway 16 on the city’s South Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames showing with several vehicles on fire. The building and the grass around it also were in flames, fire officials said.

The SAFD said they had to run a long line to get water to the fire. They managed to knock the fire out quickly and without incident. No injuries were reported.

Arson and fire investigation teams are now trying to determine the exact cause. A damage estimate was not immediately disclosed.