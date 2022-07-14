4,000 beagles rescued from medical breeding facility need homes, says Humane Society of US

CUMBERLAND, Va. – The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is embarking on the largest rescue operation in its history by rescuing an estimated 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

The facility is operated by research company Envigo — a company that touts itself as providing a broad range of services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as government, academia and other life science organizations.

Envigo’s facility in Virginia has been drawing ire from animal rights organizations for months and in May, the HSUS filed a lawsuit against the company for violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The lawsuit alleges that more than 300 beagle puppies died at the facility in the seven months prior to the filing.

Multiple federal inspections of the Virginia facility resulted in dozens of violations, including findings that some dogs had been euthanized without first receiving anesthesia, according to the Humane Society. Dogs were found to be living in unsanitary conditions, not receiving adequate medical care and many were not being given sufficient food.

“Many of these dogs were bound for animal testing laboratories across the country,” HSUS officials said. “This is a massive undertaking and we urgently need your support to help us transport, care for and find homes for these dogs as quickly as possible.”

An estimated 50 million dogs, cats, monkeys, rabbits, rats and other animals undergo experiments in the U.S. every year, the HSUS reports.

HSUS is asking for monetary donations to help with the historic operation.

The HSUS does not directly adopt animals to the public but has a list of partner organizations around the country that are expected to take in the beagles. Each shelter has its own specific guidelines for fostering and adopting animals.