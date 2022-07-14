SAISD Foundation holds luggage, supply drive Thursday for first-generation college students

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD Foundation will host a luggage and dorm room supply drive Thursday in support of 150 recent graduates.

The recipients are first-generation college students.

Community members who want to support the effort are encouraged to donate new or gently used luggage and new dorm room essentials.

The drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Alamo Convocation Center at 110 Tuleta Drive.

“Our hope is that our college students will know that their community is behind them. As first-generation college students, supporting their post-secondary journey is especially meaningful,” said Carrie Smith, SAISD Foundation’s alumni and community engagement manager.

In addition to luggage and travel bags, the following items are also needed:

New XL twin bedding and blankets

New towels

New pillows

Pop-up laundry hampers or laundry bags

Detergent

Shower caddies

“These are essentials that every young adult needs to live away from home, in a dorm, for the first time,” said Smith. “These items will help set students up for success in their first year of college whether in town, in Texas, or across the country. We will send our students off next week with the gear they need for school.”

Ad

People can also donate money so that the SAISD Foundation can purchase the needed items on a donor’s behalf.

The SAISD Foundation will purchase the needed items on a donor’s behalf. Donors may drop off monetary donations during the supply drive or make the donation online by putting “Dorm Room Drive” in the comment section.

“A gift of $50 will fully support one student with a bed in a bag, a set of bath towels, a pop-up laundry hamper, detergent, and a shower caddy,” the foundation’s press release stated.

Also on KSAT: