SAISD looking for teachers, librarians, counselors

Teacher career fair will be held Thursday to recruit educators for upcoming school year

Rasika Gasti, KSAT 12 News Intern

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio ISD is conducting a teacher career fair on Thursday to hire teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

As per a press release, recruiters will be hiring for various positions, like bilingual teachers, special education teachers, math teachers, science teachers, librarians and counselors. They will also extend pre-hire opportunities.

The event will be held at Brackenridge High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 14. Job seekers will also learn details about SAISD’s employee benefits, professional learning opportunities, and other teacher support.

If you are planning to attend this job fair, register in advance by clicking here. If you are unable to attend the fair, you have an option while registering online to set up a virtual meeting with a recruiter at a later date.

Hired employees will be offered an opportunity to earn incentive pay in addition to base salary, comprehensive benefits packages and various retirement plans, like TRS and Social Security.

About the Author:

Rasika Gasti is a news intern at KSAT 12. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in electronic media and mass communication at Texas State University. She aspires to become a TV news reporter after graduating in Spring 2023.

