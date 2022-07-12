100º

Spirit Airlines to launch daily, nonstop routes between San Antonio and Las Vegas, Orlando

Spirit announces special introductory fare of $89

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File: Spirit Airlines jet (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Airline passengers now have more choices when flying in and out of San Antonio.

Spirit Airlines announced it’s bringing its low-cost flight service to San Antonio International Airport this fall.

Starting Nov. 17, the airline will offer daily, nonstop routes to and from Las Vegas and Orlando.

“Our low fares and daily flights make it easy and more accessible for San Antonio families to discover these two world-class entertainment destinations,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, in a press release. “We are also excited to offer our current Guests affordable access to the Alamo City to experience the attractions, rich history, and vibrant culture that have earned it a top vacation destination ranking in Texas.”

Spirit serves three other Texas airports — Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The airline is offering an introductory fare of $89 one-way for travel between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, not including Fridays or Saturdays.

“Spirit coming to San Antonio International Airport gives our community more family-friendly travel options. They can enjoy the sites and sounds of Las Vegas and have a fun time enjoying all Orlando has to offer,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports at the San Antonio Airport System, in a press release. “Also, more people in Florida and Nevada can come and see how special San Antonio is – with cheaper fares that are too good to pass up. It’s a win-win because it’s making traveling to far destinations more accessible.”

