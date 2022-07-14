San Antonio police looking for suspect who shot man in neck, back on SW Side

San Antonio police are trying to figure out who shot a man in the back and in the neck on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near King Avenue and Spindle Avenue on the city's Southwest Side. Police said the woman who called 9-1-1 said her father was shot. He was treat at the scene by EMS before being taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators said no one is cooperating in the investigation so far, and they're still working to track down the suspect. No arrests have yet been made.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out who shot a 50 year old man in the back and in the neck on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of King Avenue near Spindle Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the woman who called 911 said her father was shot.

The man was treated at the scene by EMS before being taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He is expected to recover.

Investigators said no one is cooperating in the investigation so far, and they’re still working to track down the suspect.

SAPD’s Eagle helicopter was requested to search the area for a possible suspect’s truck, but it was not found.

No arrests have yet been made.