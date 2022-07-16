San Antonio police searching for man who robbed South Side Dollar General

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man robbed a Dollar General on the South Side on Friday night.

The robbery happened at 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Moursund Boulevard, near Gillette Boulevard.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that the man was wearing a mask and gloves when he walked into the store.

He displayed what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a rag and pointed it at the manager.

The man then demanded money from the cash register, and the manager complied.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Officers searched the area on Friday night but did not locate him. He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: