SA youth basketball coach arrested, accused of failing to disclose he’s a registered sex offender

SAN ANTONIO – A youth basketball coach has been taken into custody on two felony charges, after San Antonio police said he accompanied children on out-of-town trips without disclosing that he is a registered sex offender.

Carlos Castillo, 34, was arrested Friday and remanded without bond, Bexar County court records show.

He faces a state jail felony charge of violating the sex offender registry and his probation was revoked in a 2018 felony online solicitation of a minor case.

Castillo, who was given 10 years probation in the case in July 2018, is required to register as a sex offender through July 2038, state records show. He is also required to report any jobs or volunteer positions.

Castillo, however, admitted to SAPD investigators on July 11 that he had never reported his positions with the Texas Flight youth basketball team to his probation officer because “he was afraid of hearing ‘no’,” his arrest warrant states.

A second coach of the team told SAPD investigators on July 13 that Castillo served as the team’s coordinator and as a coach.

SAPD first became aware of Castillo’s coaching position earlier this month after parents of children on the team learned that Castillo was a registered sex offender. They then reached out to police.

One parent “expressed concern because the Defendant (Castillo) accompanied the players on out-of-town trips that included some overnight stays,” the arrest warrant states.

SAPD officials confirmed separately this week that its Special Victims Unit is investigating Castillo after receiving two sexual assault of a child complaints against him.

Details from those reports are not public “due to the involvement of children victims,” an SAPD spokeswoman said via email Thursday.

A parent of a team member who reached out to the KSAT 12 Defenders this week said Castillo had been “grooming” boys on the team and had asked some of them for goodnight kisses while staying at hotels during out-of-town tournaments.

Representatives from the South Texas district the team plays in referred requests for comment to its national organization, which did not respond to an email seeking comment late Friday.