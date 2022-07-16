Volunteers near and far tend to migrant memorial on Quintana Road

The world has not forgotten the 53 migrants who died as a result of being packed in the back of a tractor trailer several weeks ago. It was abandoned on Quintana Road in Southwest San Antonio. Now, that very space has turned into a memorial that continues to grow. KSAT's Camelia Juarez takes us there.

The world has not forgotten the 53 migrants who died in the back of a tractor-trailer on Quintana Road several weeks ago.

The growing memorial in San Antonio has visitors from all over and volunteers are working to make it everlasting.

Visitors have come from Florida, California, Oregon, North Carolina, Mexico and Honduras. One San Antonio resident, Esmerelda Thomas, said we can not forget the names and faces of the victims.

“When you see pictures of children and, you know, they left families behind. I mean, these are probably like someone’s dad, mother, brother, sister, niece, nephew, what have you. And it’s just, it’s an eye-opener, you know?” Thomas said.

Despite the heat, people come to the memorial every day. Some volunteers have brought water, watermelon and ice.

Ad

Sandragrace Martinez visits the site a few times a week to keep it clean. She organized two porta-potties out there.

“There have been rosaries that lasted two hours and there were dances and, you know, saging and all kinds of things. So people had to go to the bathroom,” Martinez said.

People will gather at the memorial on July 27th, one month after the tragedy. Martinez said there will be mariachis and rosaries.

Also on KSAT: