70-year-old woman stabbed in bathroom at Shops at Rivercenter

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were sent to a hospital with stab wounds Tuesday morning after an altercation in a bathroom at the Shops at Rivercenter.

San Antonio police said just after 11 a.m., two women — one in her 30s and one in her 70s — got into a fight inside a bathroom at the mall located in downtown San Antonio in the 800 block of E. Commerce.

During the altercation, the younger woman stabbed the older woman with a knife.

A juvenile relative ran into the bathroom to help the elderly woman. That juvenile pulled out her own “cutting instrument” and stabbed the suspect, police said.

That suspect then ran into the mall and collapsed. Police found her and took her into custody.

She and the victim were taken to a hospital.

The woman in her 70s is said to be in very critical condition. Police were unsure about the condition of the suspect.

Investigators are still determining what led up to the stabbing but a police spokesperson said the woman in her 30s is expected to face charges.

