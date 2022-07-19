Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in bank robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a bank robbery on the city’s Southeast Side.

The robbery occurred July 16 at a First Convenience Bank in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive, not far from Highway 281.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the bank and provided the teller with a note, demanding money. The suspect then stated he had a gun and told the teller not to call police.

The teller, in fear for their life, complied with the suspects demands, police said. The suspect fled the location and has not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.