Police searching for person who shot 2 men outside SW Side home

1 victim in critical condition, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Moon valley double shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to uncover more clues about the person who shot two men outside a Southwest Side home late Monday night.

The victims include a 42-year-old man who is in critical condition, and a 36-year-old who is stable.

Police say they found both victims in the street in the 100 block of Moon Valley Drive after answering a call about the shooting around 10:45 p.m.

They say both men had suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

They told officers they were in the front yard of a home when a black pickup drove up, someone got out and began shooting.

The truck then sped away from that location.

Police said neither of the victims got a good look at the shooter.

The only information they were able to share with officers pertained to the black pickup.

