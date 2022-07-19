Police searching for person who shot 2 men outside SW Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to uncover more clues about the person who shot two men outside a Southwest Side home late Monday night.

The victims include a 42-year-old man who is in critical condition, and a 36-year-old who is stable.

RELATED: 2 men wounded, 1 critical, in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side

Police say they found both victims in the street in the 100 block of Moon Valley Drive after answering a call about the shooting around 10:45 p.m.

They say both men had suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

They told officers they were in the front yard of a home when a black pickup drove up, someone got out and began shooting.

The truck then sped away from that location.

Police said neither of the victims got a good look at the shooter.

Ad

The only information they were able to share with officers pertained to the black pickup.