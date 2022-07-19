2 men wounded, 1 critical, in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to an area hospital after being shot during an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s Southwest Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Moon Valley Drive, not far from Highway 16 and Medina Base Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the two men in their late 30s or early 40s were in the front yard of a home when a black truck pulled up and started firing. That’s when, police say, both of the men in the yard were struck in the upper body.

Police said the pair were taken to University Hospital, one in critical condition. The men’s names haven’t been released.

SAPD said the victims were able to tell them that they did not know who was in the truck. The vehicle fled after the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.