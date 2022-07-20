Farmers market to provide seniors with free seasonal produce

SAN ANTONIO – HealthTexas will offer senior citizens free produce and nutritional education in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank.

The event will be held at the HealthTexas Holy Cross Clinic, located at 590 North General McMullen Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Adults 65 years of age and older can receive a fresh produce voucher. Officials say only one voucher will be provided per person while supplies last.

Seniors will have access to fresh seasonal produce and receive nutrition education, such as recipes and healthy eating guidelines.

Individuals in attendance are welcome to bring a friend and enjoy their fresh veggies.

This community service project is free, spearheaded by HealthTexas physicians, and includes partners such as the San Antonio Food Bank and UnitedHealthcare licensed agents who will be on-site to answer questions.

