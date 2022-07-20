Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival returning to San Antonio this fall

Tickets are now on sale for the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival hosted by Culinaria and Visit San Antonio, in partnership with the James Beard Foundation.

SAN ANTONIO – A food and wine festival as big as Texas is coming to San Antonio this fall.

Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will take place Oct. 27-30 and feature top culinary leaders from across the U.S. and Mexico.

Many talented chefs have already been announced as participants in the festival and more are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Every year Culinaria brings out the best food and drinks San Antonio has to offer. This is the first year the annual Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival is returning to the city after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Antonio will host top culinary leaders from across the U.S. and Mexico showcasing their talents in events ranging from walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, outdoor lunches, hands-on workshops, educational panels, and more. (Culinaria)

Culinaria, a non-profit that supports the San Antonio community through events like the festival, will be hosting the event in partnership with Visit San Antonio and the James Beard Foundation.

Proceeds from Culinaria events go towards educational programs and culinary artists in an effort to help the San Antonio food scene continue to thrive.

“Culinaria is a lover of all things wine and food. We curate experiences for those who love to enjoy amazing pairings, in all forms. We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors to the great city of San Antonio to experience the confluence of culture found across the culinary landscape,” said Culinaria CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge.

Festival attendees will be able to customize their experience with various festival packages or individual event options. Tickets start at $100 for individual events, according to a press release.

Tasting Texas event highlights provided by Culinaria:

The Collective: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., Travis Park - The festival’s flagship event located at Travis Park features over 100 chefs and restaurants, and hundreds of beverage brands, Texas Wine Garden, live fire activations, cooking demonstrations, educational seminars, and mercantile market.

Southern Hospitality: Friday, 7 to 9 p.m., Pearl Brewery - Mashup of food and beverage celebrating the “Y’all Means All” culture of Texas. From biscuits and gravy to hearty enchiladas and, of course, top-shelf cocktails, in a walk-around tasting event grants guests all access to a front-row seat of hospitality the Texas way.

Celebrate Agave: Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m., Travis Park - Aged, sipped, neat, or mixed, this walk-around tasting event celebrates all things agave and the cuisines that embrace it.

Lunches and Dinners: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday - Festivalgoers will have exclusive access to unique chef collaborations at dinner and lunch events held at varying locations across the city.

Seminars and Workshops: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, times and locations vary - With a theme to satisfy every interest, attendees will be able to sign up for seminars and workshops across a range of topics, including hands-on, small-group activities—from crafting cocktails and smoking meat—to panel discussions on women in the beverage industry, and concise eating and drinking.

“The schedule of Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival is full of fantastic opportunities for culinary fans to explore the growing Texas food scene,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. “We appreciate all of the work Culinaria, Visit San Antonio, and the participating chefs are doing for Tasting Texas, which benefits the Foundation’s scholarship programs and aligns with our mission of Good Food for Good.”

Ticket package information provided by Culinaria:

Super VIP - $1,025 - Choice of one dinner on Thursday night plus Southern Hospitality, VIP Access to all three days of The Collective, Celebrate Agave, VIP Parties and VIP Only Seminars.

The Weekender - $600 - General Admission to The Collective (all three days), Celebrate Agave and Southern Hospitality/

Just the Collective - $300 - All three days of The Collective. Enjoy this all-inclusive and immersive experience. All food and beverage are included. You’ll only need one ticket to enjoy it all.

Access the full schedule, chef and beverage lineup, hotel partners, travel hosts, and more at CulinariaSA.org.