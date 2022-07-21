101º

‘Little Miss Fiesta’: City of San Antonio, Spurs join in on latest social media trend

Gen Z is bringing back characters from a children’s book series to create relatable memes

Cody King, Digital Journalist

City of San Antonio takes part in "Little Miss" meme trend. (KSAT/COSA)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been scouring social media this week, you may have noticed “Little Miss” memes taking over the feeds.

The memes stem from the “Mr. Men & Little Miss” children’s book series, written by Roger Hargreaves in 1971. These books are likely still on the shelves of some millennials.

Now, Gen Z is bringing these colorful, creative creatures back to the spotlight but in meme form.

They’re being used to call out insecurities, emotions and personality traits, but in a very relatable way.

Now, the City of San Antonio is hopping on the trend, with Little Miss San Antonio Socialite, Little Miss Magonada, Little Miss Fiesta, and more.

The Little Miss possibilities are endless. Even the San Antonio Spurs are joining the meme trend:

Unfortunately, there is no meme generator to create one of these characters yourself. You’ll probably have to get a bit crafty in Photoshop.

Still, if you’re looking for a step-by-step guide, follow this link.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

