SAFD responds to more than double the number of heat-related illness calls since June compared to 2021

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has experienced triple-digit temperatures for 42 days, and the extended heat is affecting people’s health.

The San Antonio Fire department reports more than double the number of heat-related illness calls compared to the same time frame last year.

SAFD reported the following data to KSAT:

June 1, 2021, to July 20, 2021: 182 heat-related illness calls

June 1, 2022, to July 20, 2022: 396 heat-related illness calls

Keep in mind Fiesta was also held in the summertime last year.

Fire department officials said everyone has been affected by the heat, including athletes, toddlers, tourists and senior citizens.

Although many San Antonio natives are used to the heat, SAFD said people should continue to hydrate and stay out of the sun during peak hours.

“I guess we’re used to this kind of weather, but it’s really been a little bit, you know -- I think we have been in triple digits a lot,” said Emma Guerrero, a senior center guest.

If your home is feeling sticky hot, you can call 211 to see if you qualify for a free fan through Project Cool. Community members can also help their fellow San Antonians by donating box fans at their nearest fire station.

Click here for more information about Project Cool.

