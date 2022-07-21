101º

SAFD responds to more than double the number of heat-related illness calls since June compared to 2021

San Antonio has experienced 42 days of triple-digit temperatures

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has experienced triple-digit temperatures for 42 days, and the extended heat is affecting people’s health.

The San Antonio Fire department reports more than double the number of heat-related illness calls compared to the same time frame last year.

SAFD reported the following data to KSAT:

  • June 1, 2021, to July 20, 2021: 182 heat-related illness calls
  • June 1, 2022, to July 20, 2022: 396 heat-related illness calls

Keep in mind Fiesta was also held in the summertime last year.

Fire department officials said everyone has been affected by the heat, including athletes, toddlers, tourists and senior citizens.

Although many San Antonio natives are used to the heat, SAFD said people should continue to hydrate and stay out of the sun during peak hours.

“I guess we’re used to this kind of weather, but it’s really been a little bit, you know -- I think we have been in triple digits a lot,” said Emma Guerrero, a senior center guest.

If your home is feeling sticky hot, you can call 211 to see if you qualify for a free fan through Project Cool. Community members can also help their fellow San Antonians by donating box fans at their nearest fire station.

Click here for more information about Project Cool.

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

