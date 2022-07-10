UT Health doctor shares tips to stay healthy during triple-digit temperatures

With triple-digital temperatures across the state of Texas, it's important to not underestimate how the heat can impact your health. KSAT's Camelia Juarez speaks with a local expert to see what we need to look out for in case of heat illness.

SAN ANTONIO – Doctors at UT Health San Antonio are warning people about heat-related illnesses, like heat strokes and overhydrating, as the city continues to experience record-breaking temperatures.

Dr. Steven Moore, with UT Health San Antonio, said seniors taking heart medication, those in poor AC, athletes training in peak heat and people working outside are vulnerable to heat strokes.

Moore said if someone appears to be confused, struggling to walk and are hot to the touch, then get immediate medical care.

“Heat stroke is life-threatening. It’s a true emergency,” Moore said. “It starts with somebody that’s sort of confused and then they can have problems walking and then they go on to seizures and coma and then death. So it actually happens pretty rapidly. "

Although it is important to drink water, Moore said people need to pair it with electrolytes, like Gatorade or Pedialyte. The more a person sweats, the more salt their body loses, which can cause their body to be sick.

“So typically, if you’re outside and you’re starting to cramp, especially like muscle, multiple muscle groups, usually the thought is that is because your electrolytes is but specifically sodium low,” Moore said.

People should try not to let heat exhaustion creep up on them. If someone is feeling dizzy, fatigued or nauseous, then put that person into a cool area, remove their shoes and place a cool towel on them.