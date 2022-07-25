4 suspects break into sports collectibles store, steal merchandise, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a burglary of a sports memorabilia store on the city’s North Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to the Sports Cards Plus collectibles store located in the 2200 block of Lockhill-Selma Road, not far from Northwest Military Highway.

According to police, four people dressed in all black broke the glass door to the store and went inside and stole merchandise.

Police said they left with the items in trash bags and then climbed into a U-Haul truck and drove off.

The store owner says it appears the suspects stole boxes of football and basketball cards worth thousands of dollars as well as other high end items. He said he believes they will try to sell them on the internet, because they’re too high value to be sold at a flea market.

The owner says he thinks they had plans to take even more, but may have been scared off. They left one bag behind that was loaded with merchandise.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.