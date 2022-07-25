Nearly 4,000 CPS Energy customers without power in Northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 4,000 CPS Energy customers are presently without power on Monday morning, according to the CPS Energy power outage map.

The outage was first reported around 7:47 a.m.

The outage is centralized in Northwest Bexar Country on Shaenfield Road, just outside Loop 1604.

CPS Energy says the outage affecting 3,755 customers is currently under investigation.

An estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m.

This is a developing story.

