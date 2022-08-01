96º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Employees at San Antonio car dealership evacuated while SAPD deals with barricaded suspect

Heavy police presence at SAPD Red McCombs Hyundai

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, SAPD
Employees at Red McCombs Hyundai in the 4800 block NW Loop 410 were evacuated Monday while police worked to get a 34-year-old man holed up in a warehouse to peacefully surrender. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Employees at a car dealership on the city’s Northwest Side were evacuated Monday while police worked with a 34-year-old man holed up in a warehouse.

“All people have been evacuated but the scene is still active,” police said in an email.

Heavy police presence could be seen in the parking lots of Red McCombs Hyundai in the 4800 block NW Loop 410.

Police said officers made a routine traffic stop near the dealership, and that’s when a man with a gun ran into a warehouse.

A police negotiating team is on the scene trying to get the man to peacefully surrender.

The driver was detained and is cooperating with police.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email