Employees at San Antonio car dealership evacuated while SAPD deals with barricaded suspect

Employees at Red McCombs Hyundai in the 4800 block NW Loop 410 were evacuated Monday while police worked to get a 34-year-old man holed up in a warehouse to peacefully surrender.

“All people have been evacuated but the scene is still active,” police said in an email.

Heavy police presence could be seen in the parking lots of Red McCombs Hyundai in the 4800 block NW Loop 410.

Police said officers made a routine traffic stop near the dealership, and that’s when a man with a gun ran into a warehouse.

A police negotiating team is on the scene trying to get the man to peacefully surrender.

The driver was detained and is cooperating with police.

