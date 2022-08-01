Murder suspect arrested in Pleasonton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says

ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community.

ACSO obtained a warrant for murder for Leonard Charles Douglas Jr. for his involvement in the murder that took place on East Trail Drive in the County Trails Subdivision.

Douglas Jr. was arrested in Pleasonton at approximately 3:40 p.m. by ACSO investigators with the assistance of Pleasanton police.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

