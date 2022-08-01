96º

Southbound Hwy 281 north of downtown closed due to rollover wreck, TxDOT says

Southbound lanes are closed at St. Mary’s Street

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

An accident was reported on southbound Highway 281 at Josephine on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (TXDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Highway 281 north of downtown is closed on Monday afternoon due to a rollover accident.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes are closed at St. Mary’s Street.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

Details about the accident are unknown, but at least five units with the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene.

SAFD responded to the scene just after 12:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

