3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month.

Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were booked into the Bexar County jail early Monday on a charge of concealing a corpse.

An arrest warrant affidavit says they are tied to the case involving a woman’s body that was found stuffed inside a plastic bin in the 2400 block of San Luis Street on July 20.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner determined the body belonged to Gloria Martinez, a 19-year-old woman who had been reported missing the previous day.

Police later announced that they had found a crime scene inside her home, and an autopsy revealed Martinez had been stabbed, ruling her death a homicide.

According to the arrest affidavit, police found surveillance video showing all three suspects playing a role in dumping Martinez’s body.

It says Adam Rangel initially is seen on video July 19 as he struggles with the bin, then leaves it in an empty lot on El Paso Street, a different location from where police ultimately found it.

Video taken early the next morning shows Frank Rangel and Paredes helping Adam Rangel load the bin back into the pickup before he drives it to the San Luis Street location, the affidavit says.

The court document indicates there were other people involved as well.

As of Monday morning, no one had been charged with murdering Martinez.

It appears that part of the case is still under investigation.