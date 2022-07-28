87º

ID released for woman whose body was found stuffed in bin outside West Side home

Gloria Martinez, 19, died from multiple sharp force injuries

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

The body of a woman was found in a gray bin near an abandoned home in the 2400 block of San Luis Street July 20. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a 19-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed in a bin outside an abandoned West Side home more than a week ago.

The body of Gloria Martinez was found by San Antonio Police Officers outside a home in the 2400 block of San Luis Street during a welfare check on July 20, after SAPD received an anonymous call.

While officers at the scene described the woman’s body as having been dumped outside the abandoned home, a report released this week confirms it was actually found inside a gray storage bin along with wrapped blankets.

The report states that Martinez’s body had several lacerations.

The ME’s office confirmed Thursday that Martinez died of multiple sharp force injuries and has ruled her death a homicide.

No suspects are listed in the SAPD report.

