Couple charged after viral video shows woman firing into car with 2-year-old in Houston road rage incident

HOUSTON – A couple is facing assault charges following a road rage incident in Houston that was caught on cellphone video.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was driving north on I-45 near FM 1960 with his 2-year-old son in the car on Tuesday afternoon when they were involved in a road rage incident with a couple in a truck.

When the man exited the highway, he noticed he was being followed by the truck, according to KSAT’s sister station KPRC.

Both vehicles stopped near Parramatta Lane where the driver of the truck, a Navy veteran identified as Benjamin Greene, 34, allegedly got out of his vehicle and assaulted the man.

Gonzalez said the victim began to flee in his car and that’s when 40-year-old Nazly Ortiz allegedly got out of the truck holding a handgun and fired into the backseat passenger window of the vehicle.

The victim continued driving and Ortiz allegedly fired another shot at the car, which struck a car dealership building.

According to Gonzalez, the victim was transported to a local hospital with a possible graze wound and is said to be in good condition.

ABC 13 spoke to the victim who said he was grazed by a bullet on his head. He said it didn’t bleed but that the area was swollen.

The victim also said the 2-year-old was his nephew and that he was hit by shattered glass but is doing ok.

Ortiz and Greene both appeared in court on Wednesday, according to KPRC. The judge did not set bail for either suspect.

The couple appeared to be wearing the same clothes in court that they were seen wearing in the video.

Greene is charged with aggravated assault and Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was revealed in court that Greene has a 10-year-old son and that Ortiz is not a U.S. citizen. The pair run a cleaning business together and are in a relationship, ABC 13 reported.