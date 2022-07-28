81º

Man on trial in human trafficking case gets guilty verdict

Punishment phase begins Thursday in Xavier Green trial

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Xavier Green found guilty in human trafficking case. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was found guilty on Wednesday in his human trafficking trial.

Xavier Green was convicted of trafficking a 16-year-old girl back in 2020.

On Tuesday, the victim took the stand to testify explaining that she met Green and another man named Jamarterious Lawrence online. She testified that when she ran away from home, they offered to pick her up.

She said they took her to an abandoned apartment on Blanco Road and the three of them stayed there drinking, smoking marijuana and having consensual sex. At some point, she said that it turned into sexual assault and prostitution.

The punishment phase of the trial begins Thursday, following the guilty verdict.

Green is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

The co-defendant, Lawrence, took a plea deal and will be sentenced in September.

Jamarterious Lawrence and Xavier Green were arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution. (KSAT)

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

