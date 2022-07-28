Man on trial in human trafficking case gets guilty verdict

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was found guilty on Wednesday in his human trafficking trial.

Xavier Green was convicted of trafficking a 16-year-old girl back in 2020.

On Tuesday, the victim took the stand to testify explaining that she met Green and another man named Jamarterious Lawrence online. She testified that when she ran away from home, they offered to pick her up.

She said they took her to an abandoned apartment on Blanco Road and the three of them stayed there drinking, smoking marijuana and having consensual sex. At some point, she said that it turned into sexual assault and prostitution.

The punishment phase of the trial begins Thursday, following the guilty verdict.

Green is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

The co-defendant, Lawrence, took a plea deal and will be sentenced in September.

