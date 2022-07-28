‘She was the sweetest girl’: Family of 19-year-old found dead on West Side looking for answers

The family of a 19-year-old woman found dead outside of an abandoned West Side home is searching for answers.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 19-year-old woman found dead outside of an abandoned West Side home is searching for answers.

Gloria Martinez was found by San Antonio police on July 20 inside of a storage bin, wrapped in blankets, in the 2400 block of San Luis Street.

“I don’t understand how someone can take her life the way that they did,” Martinez’s cousin Angela Garcia said.

Garcia described Martinez as an outgoing, sweet girl.

“She would give you the shirt off her back,” Garcia said.

Garcia said recently Martinez was living alone in the home she shared with her father because he was in the hospital sick.

The last time she heard from Garcia was three weeks ago.

“I would always tell her, ‘don’t trust anybody,’” Garcia said.

The investigation into Martinez’s murder is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

In the meantime, the family is trying to come up with funeral expenses as they wait for the person responsible for Martinez’s death to be arrested.

“We just want answers and to understand what happened, and why it happened,” Garcia said.

