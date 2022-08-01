‘So good and helpful’; Jose Flores Jr.’s family remembers 10-year-old

At just 10-years-old, Jose Flores Jr. was wise beyond his years.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School.

He lived in Uvalde with his parents and three younger siblings. His mother said he loved to pitch in.

“When it was just me and him…he was so good and helpful…he would just be…my little shadow…helping me,” said Cynthia Flores.

“He really loved his little brother,” said his father, Jose Flores, Sr.

Jose Flores Jr. was among the 19 students killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Jose’s sister said he was also fun.

“He would always support me, and…always play with me,” said Andrea Flores.

But, there was also a serious side to Jose. He was an honor roll student and loved being around younger children.

“He had a thing with babies, like my friend’s babies…He was always nice,” said Cynthia Flores.

His family will always remember how protective he was over his siblings. He had a desire to protect others, too. His dream was to become a police officer.

