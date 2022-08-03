City Council sponsors summer blood drives as need for blood increases

SAN ANTONIO – City Council has announced that it is sponsoring a “Summer District Challenge” in response to a lack of blood donations in the San Antonio area.

The blood drives will take place beginning Thursday, Aug. 4 and go until Friday, Aug. 12.

A press release said blood supply levels are critically low and hospital orders have outpaced donations. The rapid population growth in South Texas also has driven up demand by 15-20% this year, city officials said.

Councilmembers are sponsoring the blood drives with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center within their districts to see who can bring in the most donors.

The locations and City Council members in the Summer District Challenge include:

Mario Bravo, District 1: Gabriella’s Smile Foundation on Aug. 9

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 2: Claude W. Black Community Center on Aug. 12

Phyllis Viagran, District 3: Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA on Aug. 9

Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, District 4: St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center on Aug. 8

Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 6: Courtyard by Marriott SeaWorld on Aug. 9

Manny Peláez, District 8: John Igo Library on Aug. 12

John Courage, District 9: Walker Ranch Senior Center on Aug. 8

Clayton Perry, District 10: IDEA Judson on Aug. 4

Those who participate will receive donor store points redeemable for a summer-themed T-shirt or a $10 eGift card to a store or restaurant of the donor’s choice. You can make an appointment for any of the blood drives by clicking here or by calling 210-731-5590.