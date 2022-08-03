Renowned Austin costume shop Lucy in Disguise closes after 38 years

Lucy in Disguise costume shop to close by the end of the year.

AUSTIN – The iconic Austin store that has brought eccentric attire to customers year-round since 1984 is closing its doors at the end of this year.

The 8,000-square-foot shop has been a staple on South Congress for almost four decades, its vintage costumes, jewelry, and accessories evoking inspiration in all who step in.

On Instagram Tuesday, the beloved costume shop opened up about the tough decision to close.

“After 38 years of business, Lucy in Disguise will close at the end of this year. Our owner, Jenna Radtke, opened the store in 1984, and since then, the store has survived a lot of changes and grown into an Austin institution,” the post said.

The party shop thanked customers for their continued support over the years.

“There are not a lot of year-round costume shops in the world, and we’re very grateful to our customers for their ongoing support.”

The store will move to a purchase-only policy on Aug. 31, and rentals will end after Aug. 30.

