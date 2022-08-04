Woman in West Side apartment struck twice by gunfire outside building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the 120 block of San Lino Walk, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man and a woman were inside an apartment when gunshots were fired from behind the building. That’s when, police say, at least two shots made it inside the apartment and struck the woman in her leg and hand.

The woman in her 30s was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she is expected to recover. There is no suspect information at this time.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD said they are now trying to figure out if the shooting was a drive-by or if the suspect was on foot. The investigation is ongoing.