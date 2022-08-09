27,000 students at 4 San Antonio school districts will get free school supplies thanks to a local partnership

TEXAS YES and prominent injury attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry are giving out school supplies to elementary students in four San Antonio districts.

SAN ANTONIO – Students at dozens of San Antonio elementary schools will get free supplies thanks to a local partnership between the nonprofit, Texas Yes, and attorney Thomas J. Henry.

The “Box of Dreams” program is having distribution events this week for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Title 1 elementary schools.

A spokesperson said volunteers will drop off the school supply kits at campuses in Harlandale, Edgewood, South San and San Antonio independent school districts.

The items will supply about 27,000 students this year.

“Each year, TEXAS YES selects numerous Title 1 elementary schools across Texas and supplies every student (Kindergarten through 5th grade) with a free school supply kit,” a news release states. “TEXAS YES understands the crucial need for school supplies, especially with rising inflation prices.”

The supply kits include colored pencils, Crayons, notebook paper, a spiral notebook, an eraser, a glue stick, folders with pockets, folders with pockets and brads, a ruler, pencils, ballpoint pens, and a box of tissues.

The schools include:

Edgewood ISD (distribution is Wednesday): Roosevelt Elementary School Henry B Gonzalez Elementary Las Palmas Elementary and Leadership School for Girls Stafford Elementary School Winston Intermediate School of Excellence Gardendale Early Learning Program Loma Park Elementary School Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School Alonso S. Perales Elementary School Roy Cisneros Leadership School for Boys

Harlandale ISD (distribution is Thursday): Gilbert Elementary Vestal Elementary Collier Elementary Carroll Bell Elementary Bellaire Elementary Wright Elementary Morrill Elementary Stonewall Flanders Elementary Rayburn Elementary Gillette Elementary Schulze Elementary Columbia Heights Elementary VM Adams Elementary School

South San ISD (distribution is Thursday): Frank Madla Elementary Kindred Elementary Athens Elementary Price Elementary Neil Armstrong Elementary Palo Alto Elementary School Hutchins Elementary

San Antonio ISD (distribution is Thursday): Charles C. Ball Elementary Frederick Douglass Elementary School Andrew Briscoe Elementary School Inez Foster Elementary Highland Park Elementary School Herman Hirsch Elementary School Mary Huppertz Elementary School George E Kelly Elementary School Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary School James Madison Elementary School Antonio Margil Elementary School John J. Pershing Elementary School Kate Schenck Elementary School



