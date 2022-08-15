Amazon truck hydroplanes off I-35, crashes into Grady’s BBQ on Northeast Side

An Amazon 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side on Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – An Amazon 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side on Monday morning.

The big rig appeared to have hydroplaned while heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m, according to San Antonio police.

An Amazon 18-wheeler crashed into Grady's BBQ on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (KSAT)

The truck hit an oak tree that peeled off one of the sides of the trailer, spilling its load of Amazon packages. It then struck the front of Grady’s BBQ.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The front of the restaurant was damaged but the rest of the restaurant was fine, police said.

Amazon packages that were in the trailer were transferred to another trailer.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

An Amazon 18-wheeler crashed into Grady's BBQ on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (KSAT)

An Amazon 18-wheeler crashed into Grady's BBQ on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (KSAT)

Read also: