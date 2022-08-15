Car flees after accident, causes second crash, San Antonio police say

A car involved in a crash downtown fled officers and then crashed into a second vehicle and a fence on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. and ended on West Woodlawn Avenue near North Elemendorf Street, just northwest of downtown.

According to police, officers originally spotted a red sedan involved in a crash downtown, but the driver instead of stopping sped off. That’s when, police say, the vehicle T-boned another car at a West Side intersection and then drove through a nearby fence.

Police said four passengers fled the vehicle, but the female driver became stuck and was detained at the scene. It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crashes.

SAPD said a passenger in the car T-boned at the intersection was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. That person’s name and age were not disclosed.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.