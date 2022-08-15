‘We’re really ready to see somethings start to happen’: Local leaders address safety concern along Culebra Road

Culebra Road is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the Alamo City. The area is notorious for crashes— some deadly — involving vehicles and pedestrians.

However, Vision Zero launched a pilot safety campaign to create safer solutions for everyone. Residents joined city leaders Monday morning to find out what kind of problems are plaguing commuters.

The campaign received over one-thousand responses and some of the concerns included congested traffic, pedestrians not using crosswalks and speeding.

A map shows the 44 crosswalk locations along Culebra Rd.

Part of the solution will also include mailing a hard copy of the map out to residents.

Vision Zero San Antonio shows pedestrian crossings on Culebra Road. (City of San Antonio)

Transportation officials also plan to establish mid-block crossings to offer refuge for pedestrians attempting to cross the road.

Don Page is the president of the Timber Ridge Neighborhood Association. He has lived in the area for 22 years and said problems have not slowed down.

“There’s increasing hazards in regards to more drivers driving fast, so speed is an issue. We definitely need more enforcement along this corridor to keep drivers reminded that we do have a speed limit.

Vision Zero has partnered with San Antonio police to ensure that officers are patrolling the area.

Despite the current concerns, Page said he is hoping local leaders take a proactive approach to mitigate the safety concerns.

“I’ve been a part of some discussion groups and surveys over the last two years that’s promising, but we’re really ready to see some things start to happen out here to really improve the situation,” he said.

Vision Zero is a city-led initiative that aims to reduce the number of traffic fatalities down to zero. To learn more about the program’s mission, click here.