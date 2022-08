A man was hit and killed by a train on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police.

Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.

The impact launched the man off the tracks. Police said he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His name was not released but police believe he was in his 20s.

