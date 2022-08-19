Police searching for person who stabbed man in the chest on Southwest Side

San Antonio police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the 1400 block of Quintana Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the Southwest Side.

Police were called out just after 6 a.m. on Friday to the 1400 block of Quintana Road, where they found the injured man.

He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

The man’s attacker fled the scene before police arrived, and officers do not have a description of that person.

Police said they are hoping to learn more about the man’s attacker when they interview the victim.

