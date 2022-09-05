Man dies after crashing his pickup truck on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after crashing his Chevy Silverado in the early morning on Labor Day on the city’s West Side.

San Antonio police said the 39-year-old victim lost control of his pickup and crashed into a median around 2:30 a.m. near Loop 410 and Highway 90.

According to police, the man hit the left guard rail and a utility pole causing him to lose control of the vehicle. He then drove back across all highway lanes before crashing into the left guard rail a second time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified.

Police are investigating the incident.

