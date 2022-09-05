San Antonio girl picked to be Down Syndrome ambassador in Times Square

San Antonian picked to be Down syndrome ambassador in Times Square

A San Antonia girl is headed for the hustle and bustle of New York City.

Savannah Rose will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square on September 17.

One day each year, the video monitors of Times Square showcase photos of children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome doing typical things like working, playing, and learning. The motivation behind the event is to promote inclusion and to highlight the positive impact people with Down Syndrome have on their communities.

Savannah Rose is one of this year’s ambassadors. Her photo was picked from more than 2,400 entries.

Savannah’s grinning face will be showcased on two jumbo screens during the event. The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk through Central Park.

The event will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 8:30 a.m. to 19:30 a.m. CST.

Click here to sign up for the walk, if you are interested in attending the event in person or donating.