77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Free treats for Teachers on Sept. 7

McDonald’s and Scooters Coffee show their appreciation for Educators

Emily Ramirez

Tags: Scooter's Coffee, McDonald's, Teachers
Scooter's coffee offers Teachers free coffee. (Scooter's Coffee)

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s and Scooter’s Coffee celebrate teachers with free treats on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

School employees can stop by participating McDonald’s location in the San Antonio area for a free bakery item and a small hot or iced coffee between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McDonald's shows appreciation for Teachers. (McDonald's)

Scooter’s Coffee also celebrates Teachers on Wednesday with a free drink of any size.

To enjoy a handcrafted drink of any size, teachers must show their valid school I.D. at participating locations at McDonald’s or Scooter’s Coffee. The offer is valid for one per customer.

Scooter's Coffee shows Teacher Appreciation (Scooter's Coffee)

“Educators have such a powerful impact in our communities and on our children. This is our way to say thanks for everything they do,” said local McDonald’s Owner Ned Stagg. “It is important to us that McDonald’s continues to support our educators and staff and remain a good neighbor, good friend, and community partner.”

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email