Free treats for Teachers on Sept. 7

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s and Scooter’s Coffee celebrate teachers with free treats on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

School employees can stop by participating McDonald’s location in the San Antonio area for a free bakery item and a small hot or iced coffee between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scooter’s Coffee also celebrates Teachers on Wednesday with a free drink of any size.

To enjoy a handcrafted drink of any size, teachers must show their valid school I.D. at participating locations at McDonald’s or Scooter’s Coffee. The offer is valid for one per customer.

“Educators have such a powerful impact in our communities and on our children. This is our way to say thanks for everything they do,” said local McDonald’s Owner Ned Stagg. “It is important to us that McDonald’s continues to support our educators and staff and remain a good neighbor, good friend, and community partner.”