Woman arrested, accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old girl at a San Antonio Walmart

‘Just because she’s yours doesn’t mean I can’t take her,’ woman allegedly told child’s mother

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Jessica Vega, 35, is charged with attempted kidnapping (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a woman accused of trying to kidnap a four-year-old girl while the girl was shopping with her mom at a San Antonio Walmart.

Jessica Vega, 35, is charged with attempted kidnapping, a state felony.

A woman told police that while she was shopping at the Walmart at 1604 and Potranco Road with her daughters, Vega grabbed her shopping cart and started pushing it away with her 4-year-old sitting inside.

The woman’s other daughter had her hands on the cart but Vega allegedly pushed the cart out of her hands.

The woman started screaming at Vega who didn’t respond, according to the affidavit.

A store employee intervened and the mother was able to grab her child from the cart, police said.

According to the affidavit, Vega told the woman, “just because she’s yours doesn’t mean I can’t take her,” and then walked out of the store.

A loss prevention officer at the store recognized Vega from a previous incident at a different Walmart.

Vela was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bexar County Jail on a bond of $50,000.

