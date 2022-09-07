Head for the Cure 5K returns to San Antonio for 9th year

SAN ANTONIO – Preparations are being made for the 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio. The race, which raises funds and awareness for those in the community with brain tumors, has helped organizations all over the country.

“For nearly a decade, the HFTC Foundation has worked alongside KSAT, University Health, and other local San Antonio sponsors and supporters to build awareness, raise funds, and ignite hope and joy for brain tumor patients and their loved ones,” HFTC organizers said.

This year, the Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk is set to begin at Providence Catholic School on Sept. 24.

Head for the Cure San Antonio was founded in memory of beloved KSAT News Director Jim Boyle, who died in 2012 from Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Ad

The funds raised through registrations, donations, and sponsorships from the event will support brain tumor research and advocacy programs at University Health and other brain cancer programs, education, and initiatives nationwide.

“On behalf of the Board and staff of the Head for the Cure Foundation, we are so grateful for the ongoing encouragement and support from sponsors, runners, walkers, and donors throughout the San Antonio area. The kindness and energy from San Antonians bring hope to brain tumor patients, their caregivers, and loved ones throughout the community,” said Matt Anthony, Founder, and President, of HFTC Foundation.

Those interested in participating or donating can do so at www.headforthecure.org/san-antonio. Use code KSAT to receive $5 off your registration.

Ad

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

More on KSAT.com: