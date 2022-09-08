Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on Callaghan Road on Aug. 17, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun.

The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.

A Crime Stoppers report states the man walked into the store and placed multiple items in a shopping cart.

He tried to leave the store without paying for the items and an employee approached him.

The man then showed the employee a gun on his waistband and verbally threatened to harm the employee, police said.

The man left the store with the stolen items.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

