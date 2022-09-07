SAPD searching for man wanted in connection with multiple car thefts

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted on three active warrants.

Mark McPherson is wanted for two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of theft, according to SAPD.

Police said he is tied to multiple vehicle thefts in Bexar County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

McPherson weighs 165 pounds, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

