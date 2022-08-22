SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed 19-year-old man on his birthday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old man on his birthday six years ago.

Jacob Perales was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 31, 2016, in the 3600 block of Piedmont. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.

Police said a small amount of apparent marijuana was found near his body, and the shooting may have happened during a drug deal.

A Crime Stoppers report states that police have interviewed several people, but no further leads have been developed.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

